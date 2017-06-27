Damson’s HeadSpace headphones will make your journey 70% quieter

For a fair wee while, Bose had the run of noise cancelling cans. Ask frequent flyers a decade ago and it was always the marque’s hushed ‘phones that were the objects of desire. Now, though, there’s an aluminium rival on the horizon: Damson’s HeadSpace (€139) headphones do the noise cancelling thing with aplomb, eliminating 70% of background noise - without the dreaded hiss. Using crossover definition tech, the folding ‘phones banish both outside sounds and the white noise often associated with active noise cancelling kit. And, with a 16-hour battery life, these Yorkshire-designed over-ears should do plenty to help you find your own headspace.