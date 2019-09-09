Dali iO-6 are noise-cancelling headphone with hi-fi heritage

Danish loudspeaker savant Dali has become the latest prestigious hi-fi brand to try to muscle in on the ‘premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones’ action. It used IFA 2019 to launch its first pair of headphones, the iO-6, which tick just about every specification box going. Available in a choice of 'iron black' or 'caramel white' (pictured) colours, iO-6 offer a combination of metal, leather and memory foam to deliver a premium look and feel (and smell, too, in all honesty). They feature 50mm drivers, active noise cancellation, wireless connectivity via top-of-the-shop Bluetooth aptX HD, and a 3.5mm cable in case you exhaust the 40-plus hours of battery life. They'll be available from next month priced at €399.