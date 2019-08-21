Canvas is a powerful one-box speaker solution that will fuse with your TV

If you adore new-age audio solutions and also happen to be the proud owner of an LG television, you should meet Canvas ($999), the world's first HiFi audio stand for OLED TVs. A one-box speaker solution that's more elegant than a soundbar and more stylish than run-of-the-mill speakers, Canvas physically fuses with compatible televisions to create one seamless unit. In terms of audio output, the gorgous unit is capable of delivering 30 litres of acoustic volume thanks to a powerful speaker setup that uses two High End SB Acoustics long excursion 6in drivers, and two ring radiator drivers with non-resonant rear chambers as tweeters. Right now, Canvas is only compatible with LG OLED B and C series TVs, so fingers crossed you've already got one sitting in your living room.