Cabasse’s Pearl Pelegrina speaker system could destroy the world (and your bank balance)

At £23k a pair, you’ll need the heels of Tom Cruise to afford Cabasse’s special edition Pearl Pelegrina speaker system. And given their sci-fi styling, you might also require Tom’s tripod-toppling technique from War of the Worlds, lest they one day start honking and hoovering up humans. At 130cm tall, the big-eye-on-stilts look should certainly turn heads in your listening room – as should the audio quality, courtesy of what Cabasse calls the “extreme dynamic capacity” of the 42cm sphere. Ports are hidden in the base for a neater look, while Wi-Fi and Bluetooth mean you can easily stream from the mothership (or other more mainstream services). To commemorate the French maker’s 70th anniversary, just 70 pairs of the Pearl Pelegrina will be custom built. Which given the 1850W bass output, could still be enough to take over the planet…