The budget-friendly OnePlus Buds offer big bass and Dolby Atmos support

At this point there are enough true wireless earphones on the market to fill the Thames, so naturally OnePlus is finally throwing its own into the mix with the OnePlus Buds. And we’re happy to say that the company seems to be adopting the same more for less philosophy that have made its smartphones so popular. The 13.4mm drivers come with bass boost and Dolby Atmos support, which should make for a more spacious and immersive soundstage. They’ll pair effortlessly with your OnePlus devices, while 10 minutes inside the charging case delivers up to 10 hours of audio. You’ll get 30 altogether with the case in tow. Throw in IPX4 water resistance and £79 sounds like a bargain. Stay tuned for a review.