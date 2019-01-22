Bring some bling to your lugs with Louis Vuitton’s Horizon earphones

If you’ve ever seen a team of professional footballers get off a team bus, you’ll have noticed they all love two things: little Louis Vuitton wash bags and Apple AirPods. It’s like some sort of uniform. So even if nobody else buys a pair of these US$995 Horizon fully wireless earphones, at least there’s a large captive market of rich men with more money than sense. Fortunately Louis Vuitton’s responsibility ends with the aesthetics and American audio company Master & Dynamic was in charge of the sonics, fitting the stainless steel, PVD-coated enclosures with 10mm beryllium drivers. There’s also support for your voice assistant of choice, a choice of four finishes, and a charging case that offers 10 hours of battery life (3.5 per charge). The only problem? With Master & Dynamic’s practically identical MW07s setting you back US$299, you’re pretty much paying US$700 for the LV logo. Still, at least you’ve got more money than than sense, right?