Braun returns to the world of audio with reinvented LE speakers

The future is dead. As confusion reigns supreme in 2019, people are retreating to the past faster than you can say 'Great Scott!'. Garish oversized shirts are back in fashion, cassette players are actually a thing again, and Stranger Things has every single millennial pining for an era that ended before they popped into existence. It's the perfect time, then, for Braun to rewind the clock and reinvent its timeless LE speakers from 1959. Designed to reintroduce audiophiles to the heritage of Braun Audio, the so-old-it's-new LE Range sports a shabby chic design that's sure to tick all of your hipster boxes, and promises to deliver the same pure audio and exemplary performance you'd expect from modern tech. The revamped speakers will be officially unveiled at IFA Berlin on September 6, so hopefully we'll get more tech specs and pricing info soon.