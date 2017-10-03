Bowers & Wilkins PX are B&W's first noise-cancelling cans

Hi-fi hall-of-famer Bowers & Wilkins has ticked most boxes when it comes to producing top-notch headphones, except for one. Today it crosses that last one off its to-do list with the launch of the its first wireless noise-cancelling cans, the B&W PX. Taking the fight to market favourites Bose, Sony and Sennheiser, the stylish over-ears borrow the drive units from the company’s £700 P9 headphones, and combine them with adaptive active noise cancelling and aptX HD Bluetooth. They’re pretty clever too, automatically playing and pausing your music when you take them on and off, and putting them into a battery-conserving deep sleep when not in use. You’ll get an impressive 22 hours of wireless noise-cancelling playback, or 33 hours wired. They’re available in two finishes from today for £329.