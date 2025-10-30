Rode Wireless Micro Camera Kit includes an OLED receiver and supports digital cameras

Rode has revealed a new version of its remarkably popular Wireless Micro portable wireless microphones; this time designed to accommodate better sound for video recorded the old fashioned way – on an actual camera.

The new Wireless Micro Camera Kit promises the same “pristine audio quality, simplicity, and portability” as the predecessor made for smartphones, but includes an adapter designed for universal digital camera connectivity. It has a 3.5mm audio cable and can also connect via USB-C.

Furthermore, Rode is including a redesigned receiver unit that includes a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, enabling content creators to more easily access settings, while also displaying battery information. The display was absent from the previous generation. This while also offering best-in-class range, according to the manufacturer. This unit features a shoe mount, offering a stable connection to your snapper.

The set up includes a wireless charging case that’ll provided 21 hours of battery life overall. for creators on-the-go. And that receiver will automatically power on when connected to the camera and power off when disconnected.

“The Wireless Micro Camera Kit represents the next evolution of our mission to make premium audio accessible to all creators,” said RØDE CEO Damien Wilson. “By expanding the Wireless Micro’s capabilities to include universal camera connectivity, we’ve created a consolidated creative solution that’s not only more powerful, but incredibly flexible and simple to use. No matter how or where you create, the Camera Kit empowers you to tell your story with pristine sound, any way you decide to deliver it.”

If you have purchased the previous generation of the produce, the first generation receiver (minus the display) is still available for redemption free of charge.

The Wireless Micro Camera Kit is available now and costs $149/£140.