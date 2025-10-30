Disney+ begins to add HDR10+ but only a select few can enjoy it

After promising a roll out at the beginning of 2025, Disney+ is finally delivering on offering TV shows and movies in the HDR10+ high dynamic range format, as well as Dolby Vision. However, it’s far from universal.

Samsung TVs get first dibs on the roll out of content, at least those sets offering HDR10+ support from 2018 onwards within the Crystal UHD, Neo QLED, QLED, OLED, and The Frame ranges of smart TVs.

And it’s not really the Disney+ library yet as the entertainment giant is beginning the roll out with 1,000 titles that are part of the Hulu content library, the US streaming service which is part of the Disney+ Premium plan.

It makes sense that Samsung is the first to get the HDR10+ content given it was involved with creating the royalty-free dynamic range solution, which offers a significant boost to contrast and brightness than SDR content.

There’s no news yet on when Disney+ content will receive the HDR10+ upgrade and when it will become compatible with the Disney+ app on other manufacturer’s televisions and set-tip boxes.

“HDR10+ revolutionises the way we enjoy content, offering enhanced contrast and more vivid colors for an unparalleled viewing experience,” said Inbeom Kim, VP of visual display at Samsung.

“We are delighted to introduce this technology onto Disney+ and remain committed to collaborating with various partners to broaden HDR10+ support across our product range and the wider streaming landscape.”

This is another win for the HDR10+ format as Netflix announced the addition for compatible sets earlier this year.