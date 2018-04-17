B&O’s Beoplay P6 is a powerful portable speaker that’ll go wherever you go
Given that it's similar in size to your trusty old toastie machine when clamped shut, you’d be forgiven for thinking the latest speaker from B&O Play - high-end audio veteran Bang & Olufsen’s lifestyle-focused offshoot - would be left wanting in the noise department. But don’t be fooled - underneath its typically Scandinavian understated-yet-stylish exterior you’ll find three Class D amplifier channels that combine for a 215W peak output, with 360-degree sound distribution. That’s more enough to keep you happy in most rooms, and thanks to the Beoplay P6’s splash resistance and 16-hour playtime, it should make a great companion for your summer holiday swims, too. On top you’ll find five flex buttons, one of which can quickly summon Siri or Google Assistant on your phone. The B&O Beoplay P6 will be available in black and natural finishes from April 23, priced at £349.