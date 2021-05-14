The Bluesound Node and Powernode feature bigger badder processors and new DACs

Bluesound has updated its wireless high-res streaming roster with the next-generation Node and Powernode. The reworked Node (£549) multiroom music streamer and Powernode (£849) multiroom streaming amplifier have been bolstered with new DAC designs, more powerful processors, and touch panel controls built with accessibility in mind. The Node has been equipped with a new "audiophile-grade" DAC design that supports both 24-bit/192kHz audio processing and MQA for studio-quality listening. The Powernode, meanwhile, now combines a HybridDigital amplifier platform that powers 80W per channel into 8 ohms with a quad-core 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A53 processor and 32-bit/384kHz premium DAC design. Both devices also support a variety of inputs including HDMI, optical, BluOS wireless multi-room, AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi, and more. The Node and Powernode are available to pre-order now and will hit shelves in June.