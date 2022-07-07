Beyerdynamic turns true wireless with Free Byrd in-ears

German audio specialist Beyerdynamic wasn’t exactly first in line to cut the cord on its earphone line-up, but the time has finally come: the Free Byrd is the company’s first stab at a pair of true wireless in-ears, and look as rock ‘n roll as the name implies.

On sale in the US today from $249, the Free Byrd buds are shaped like guitar picks – which we’ll take any day over yet another pair of AirPods-inspired ‘stem’ earphones. An eight-piece selection box of ear tips (five silicone, three memory foam) should mean there’s a comfy fit to be found regardless of your ear shape.

Each bud is packing a 10mm dynamic driver, which the firm reckons is good for “brilliant highs” and “powerful bass”. Beyerdynamic’s MIY companion app can tweak the sound profile based on the results of a two minute listening test, or you can get your hands dirty with the equaliser presets.

Active noise cancellation is on board, along with the all-important transparency mode to make sure you aren’t oblivious to traffic and other dangers while out and about. The buds are also IPX4 water and sweat resistant, so you can wear ’em to the gym and not panic if you get caught in the rain.

They support aptX adaptive listening on compatible hardware, as well as AAC, and Google Fast Pair should make getting connected on Android phones a breeze. Each bud has a pair of microphones for clearer voice calling, using Qualcomm’s CvC tech – which should make it easier for your phone’s voice assistant to recognise you too. Alexa and Siri are both supported.

Beyerdynamic reckons the ‘buds themselves are good for up to 11 hours of listening from a single charge, falling to around eight if you’re tuning in with ANC enabled. The charging case can add up to 19 hours of additional playback, and supports Qi wireless charging for convenient top-ups. A 10-minute splash and dash should give the buds enough juice for 70 minutes of listening.

They will be heading to the UK in the coming months. Americans can pick them up directly from Beyerdynamic, or through Amazon.