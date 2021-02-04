Bang & Olufsen’s modular Beosound Level can move with the times

The Danish stylemeisters at Bang & Olufsen don’t want the new Beosound Level (from £1,099, available now) portable speaker to end up on the technological scrapheap in a few years. To that end, the Level comes with a replaceable streaming module that can be easily swapped out for a more powerful one in the future, thus ensuring the speaker’s connectivity, processing power and features keep pace with the competition. The splash-proof, rechargeable speaker can be wall-mounted, stood upright or laid flat on a table, automatically adjusting its performance to suit its orientation, and supports Spotify Connect, Chromecast and AirPlay 2 streaming technologies, as well as optional Google Assistant. B&O is already renowned for its approach to style and sound quality – could the Beosound Level be a sign that sustainability is getting a spot on the company's CV too?