Audio Pro's C10 MkII speaker is a multiple choice multiroom marvel

Mixing the new with the old can have devastatingly bad results – Queen and 5ive, Mousse T and Tom Jones, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony collaborating with Phil Collins – but things might just be different with the Audio Pro C10 MkII speaker (£359), which combines three mutliroom audio platforms alongside the option to add a CD player or turntable. Choose between Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast or Audio Pro's own app-based multiroom offering, and the connectivity extends to voice controls via Apple’s Siri or Google Assistant. You can fall back on Bluetooth 4.2 and there are six preset buttons for storing playlist and radio station shortcuts, while those with stacks of wax can plug a deck into the RCA aux input round the back. Under the hood of the 80W speaker is a redesigned bass reflex port providing low-end flow, otherwise you can expect the usually excellent AP audio delivery sounding bigger than the sum of its parts thanks to twin treble units combined with the dedicated woofer. As well as personalising the multiroom experience, the Audio Pro C10 MkII lets you customise its appearance (ish) by removing the magnetic, mesh fabric front cover to make a statement with your cones on show for everyone to see. Available to pre-order from Richer Sounds now, it comes in white, grey or black.