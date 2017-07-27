Alexa gets singing lessons from KitSound’s Voice One
A dose of hi-fi is heading Alexa's way with KitSound's new smart speaker
Amazon’s Echo might not exactly be tech’s answer to Adele but it’s hardly getting kicked out of the first round of auditions on The X-Factor either. Still, KitSound reckons Alexa could do with an upgrade in the sound quality department. With a pair of 2.5in 10-watt drivers, the Voice One claims to be a more audiophile-friendly smart speaker, with a pair of mics that listen out for your commands, plus the ability to wirelessly link up to eight of them together. It’s only £129, which is £20 cheaper than the Echo, so we’ll wait to hear it with our own ears before passing judgement.
Audio