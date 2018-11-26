AirCase is the wireless AirPods charging case that Apple forgot

In 2017, Apple got us all revved up about the AirPower wireless charger. And then… nothing. If a year later you’re very tired of plugging your AirPods into the mains with a cable, like some kind of heathen, you might want to grab an AirCase (about £15). Plop your AirPods in their case, and then shove that into the AirCase. That combination is then good to go on a Qi charger. You can also prod the AirCase’s button to quickly pair the AirPods with an iOS device. And the AirCase even adds a splash of colour to your Apple kit, with bands available in vibrant blue, orange, green and red. (And there’s grey for boring people too. Sorry, stylish. We totally meant to say stylish.)