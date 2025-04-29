Go commando with the Panerai Submersible Chrono Marina Militare Experience Edition

If you’ve ever fancied yourself as a military commando – minus getting shouted at – Panerai’s latest launch might just be your ticket. The Submersible Chrono Marina Militare Experience Edition PAM01699 isn’t just a watch, it comes with a full-on, boots-on-the-ground adventure.

Rooted in Panerai’s century-long partnership with the Italian Navy, this 47mm titanium beast is built for extremes. It’s inspired by Aviazione Navale, the Navy’s aviation branch and is designed to survive the toughest missions around.

It’s water resistant to 50 BAR (about 500 metres), and it can definitely take more of a beating than you can.

Inside beats the P.9100/R automatic calibre – a movement packed with five patents, including a flyback chronograph and a countdown timer for mission-critical timing.

It’s all wrapped up in a lightweight titanium case, topped with a scratchproof ceramic bezel, and sealed with a case back engraved with the Aviazione Navale wings emblem.

On the front, a green-grained matt dial, a nod to Italian flight gear, is lit up with grey Super-LumiNova for night ops.

But the real kicker? Owning one of the 35 limited pieces gets you more than the watch. It gets you a three-day military-style experience in Puglia, Italy. You’ll step into the world of naval aviation, take part in tactical simulations, join helicopter missions, and maybe even forget you’re not actually enlisted. It’s tough, intense, and all rooted in Panerai’s military DNA.

CMO Alessandro Ficarelli sums it up: “This timepiece embodies Panerai’s commitment to functionality. Made for modern heroes, it’s designed to perform in the most daring conditions.”

This isn’t Panerai’s first rodeo either. Previous Experience Editions whisked lucky owners away on a luxury sailing holiday around the coast of Sicily. I know which Panerai experience I’d prefer…

The Panerai Submersible Chrono Marina Militare Experience Edition is a chance to see if you’re as tough as you think you are, and it’s definitely not for the faint-hearted.

