Audio-Technica’s comfy new headphones have a whopping 60-hour battery life

If you know your way around a mixing deck, chances are you’ll be familiar with Audio-Technica’s critically acclaimed M Series range of professional studio headphones. Maybe you already own a pair. Either way, cable-haters will be glad to hear that the company has just announced the ATH-M20xBT — a wireless pair of over-ears inspired by its best-selling M Series cousins.

Designed with comfort in mind, you’ll find premium, durable materials, including a professional-grade headband and earpads, all of which promise to work together for over-ear sound isolation.

On the sound front you’ll find 40mm drivers with rare earth magnets, and copper-clad aluminium wire coils, with tuning aimed at enhancing low-frequency performance — good news for bass fans. Audio-Technica promises that this setup will grace your ears with high-fidelity audio, delivering the same sonic signature as its wired ATH-M20x professional studio headphones.

There’s also a low latency mode for improved synchronicity when gaming or watching a film, to help ensure that the on-screen action matches up with audio despite the cable-free experience. Multipoint pairing is also available if you need to connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, which is a useful addition for serial multitaskers.

The lack of active noise-cancellation (ANC) is balanced out by an impressive 60-hour battery life, with handy quick-charge skills thrown in for good measure — the latter can provide up to three hours of use after a mere 10-minute USB-C charging session. Oh, and there’s also a 1.2m cable thrown in if you’re left in the lurch with no juice.

Throw in a built-in microphone along with call, volume, music, and mute controls, and you’ve got yourself a formidable pair of headphones that promise to deliver on numerous fronts. Available from Audio-Technica right now for £79.99.