Is this the best wireless turntable to use with Sonos?

If you’re a die-hard vinyl fan, you don’t want to give up the audio quality. But we’ve got to admit that even the best turntables can come with a little bit of faff attached. But this wireless turntable might be the vinyl player with the most flexibility or streaming to your speakers. And I think it’s the best option to use with Sonos speakers.

Victrola’s newest turntable is a high-fidelity device, capable of streaming your vinyl in pristine 24-bit/48kHz lossless FLAC audio. The Victrola Stream Sapphire plays nice with Sonos and other UPnP-compatible Wi-Fi speakers. In fact, this turntable might be the best option to use with Sonos speakers.

There’s no more fiddling with extra equipment or getting tangled in a mess of cables. Just fire up the Victrola Stream app, connect your speakers, and you’re off to the races. You can stream your favourite records throughout your house, all without losing any precious audio quality.

Engineered for the die-hard vinyl purist, the Stream Sapphire boasts a low-resonance MDF plinth wrapped in walnut veneer, height-adjustable aluminium sound-dampening feet, and a quiet, two-speed brushless motor. Its audiophile-grade Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge, paired with a low-resonance carbon-fibre tonearm, ensures your records are played with stunning detail and minimal distortion. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a proper Victrola turntable without the iconic illuminated control knob.

If you fancy streaming your vinyl records throughout your home, Victroa’s newest player might be for you – especially if you’ve got Sonos speakers. The suggested retail price is $1299, and it’s available to order direct. For those in the UK, you’ll have to wait until October for the Stream Sapphire, with pricing yet to be announced.