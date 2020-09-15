Apple Watch SE is a new 'affordable' wearable for all the family

It might be the world’s most popular watch, but if the £399 price tag for a full fat Apple wearable has put you off, say hello to the more affordable Apple Watch SE starting at £279. Apple Watch SE features the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter as Apple Watch Series 6, and with the latest motion sensors and microphone, it offers robust health and safety capabilities including fall detection, Emergency SOS, international emergency calling, and the Noise app to remind you you’re standing way to close to Brian Blessed. The Retina display is 30% bigger than the Series 3 and packs a dual-core processor that Apple says makes it twice as fast, you’ll also get Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Running watchOS 7, it includes Family Setup, which allows kids or older family members without an iPhone to use an Apple Watch independently. It’s available in three case finishes made of 100% recycled aluminium, and compatible with all Apple Watch bands including the new Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop. While Apple Watch SE with GPS starts at £269, a model with cellular connectivity starts at £319. Of course, if this is still too expensive, the Apple Watch Series 3 will stay on sale for £199, while anyone purchasing a Series 3 or later gets three months of Apple Fitness+ for free so they can work out like a rhinestone cowboy to country and western in the comfort of their own living room.