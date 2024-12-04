AI is curating your Spotify Wrapped recap this year

Whether a single playlist was your soundtrack to 2024, or you’ve shuffled between more artists than a Glastonbury festival line-up, Spotify’s servers have been keeping track. The music streaming giant has tapped up AI to reveal your Wrapped 2024 tastes – and it’s rolling out right now.

This is the tenth time Spotify has shone a light on the artists, genres and tracks its millions of users have been streaming. As well as the now-familiar cards breaking down your listening habits, this year sees the AI DJ describe your 2024 music story, with commentary about top songs and artists.

Prefer something a little more bitesize? Spotify has teamed up with Google’s NotebookLM AI team to generate bespoke AI-hosted podcasts that dig a little deeper into your tunes. They’re three- to six-minute recaps, not hour-long deep dives, but you can still expect the two AI hosts to cover your favourite songs, genres and performers in a more conversational manner.

Spotify Premium subscribers can also build on their Wrapped results with AI playlists, which let you build new collections with prompts like “artists similar to my top 5”. They’re rolling out to the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland now.

Fan favourite breakdowns have been expanded, so the Top Artist section how shows your longest listening streak as well as what percentage of listeners you’re in for that performer.

How to get Spotify Wrapped 2024

Spotify Wrapped will show up in the Spotify mobile app for iOS and Android starting from today, the 4th of December. Make sure your apps are the most up-to-date versions and you should see Wrapped on your homescreen.

You can also see your personalised Wrapped rundown on a desktop web browser, by heading to spotify.com/wrapped.

Most popular on Spotify in 2024

It didn’t take a crystal ball to predict that Taylor Swift would dominate streaming services this year. The megalithic success of the Eras tour propelled the star to the number one artist and number one album slots for the USA, UK and globally overall. Swifties seemed to prefer listening to her albums in their entirety, though, as none of her individual tracks made the top ten songs lists. In the US and globally Sabrina Carpenter took top honours with Espresso, while the UK pushed Noah Kahan’s Stick Season to the number one slot.

Joe Rogan once again had the most popular podcast. The host’s controversial backing of now-President Elect Donald Trump didn’t stop him from securing the top spot in the UK, US and globally. Call Her Daddy reached second place in the US and globally, while the UK preferred Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO.