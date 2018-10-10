What you get in return is a great little camera setup. There are 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors on the back. A good one for the actually images, and a rubbish one just to create a depth map for background blur photos.

There are a few little weak points, but the Honor 8X’s camera game is strong. With the helping hand of Honor processing, daylight photos are sharp, detailed and have great dynamic range for a phone at this price.

As usual, shoot at night with the Auto mode and the results often are pretty ropey. Photos look smushed and low on detail. But that all changes if you use the dedicated Night mode. This is based on the crazy-effective, AI-assisted mode introduced in the Huawei P20 Pro. Images take around 5-7 seconds to shoot as the Honor 8X stitches together a whole barrage of shots.

However, you can use this mode handheld as long as you stand fairly still and the results are almost miraculous. The usual disappointing affordable phone fare turns into sharp images with sharp details and, relatively, great dynamic range. Images don’t look anything like 20-megapixel shots, more like 8 megapixel ones.

But this kind of mode is exactly what we wanted to start dripping down to mid-range models. Warning: try to take a photo of someone with this Night mode and they’ll have to keep still for a small age, like a family portrait from the 1860s.

The Honor 8X also gets the AI shooting mode seen in pricier Huawei and Honor phones. Calling it “AI” is a bit of a stretch, mind. It analyses the camera feed to auto-select a scene mode, like a blue sky scene, a food pic and so on.

There are 22 categories. And roundly comparable camera scene modes have been around forever. What these modes do is pretty consistent. You get jacked-up colours for a punchier image. Sometimes they look great. Sometimes they’re just a little too unnatural. Extra-blue skies can look good, but neon grass often doesn’t.

If you find a killer landscape shot, take a pic with AI both on and off to be sure. The background blur mode isn’t the greatest either. While the blur effect itself looks decent, the low-res secondary camera means the Honor 8X only has a basic depth map to work off.

That leaves pretty faulty edges on all but the simplest object, compared to an iPhone XS or Huawei P20 Pro. After that glut of features, you’ll be disappointed by the video side. You can’t shoot 4K video even though the Honor 8X has megapixel dripping out of every port.

1080p at 60 frames per second is your max. The Moto One can shoot 4K at 30fps, so this is one area where Honor legitimately falls behind. 1080p video is properly stabilised, though, so that’s probably the mode you’d want to use even if it did have 4K.