The Honor 20 Pro may not be the obvious no. 1 choice for hardcore gamers and obsessive video streamers, but mobile photographers will love it.

You get four rear cameras and a great 32-megapixel selfie one. Let’s start with the back cameras. The main camera has the same Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor currently being plugged into so many phones, it’s as if governments across the world were subsiding the thing.

The lens has an ultra wide f/1.4 aperture too. Such a high megapixel count makes you instantly assume the numbers are the main appeal. They aren’t.

A combo of a great 8-megapixel 3x zoom and useful 16-megapixel “0.6x” ultra-wide camera are the highlight here. We had a chance to wander around Valencia for a day with the Honor 20 Pro, and found this a near perfect tourist camera.

Get the bumbag and sandals ready. It’s not just the true extra detail of the zoom, or the different effects an ultra-wide gets you either.

The software maxes-out what you can do with them. All three can use the dedicated “super night” mode Huawei developed for top phones like the P20 Pro. It’s not quick but the results are brilliant, and there’s a little techy thrill to watch as the preview gradually gets brighter and clearer, like a Polaroid Instax photo.

The Honor 20 Pro also has just about the most flexible and ambitious Aperture mode you’ll see in a phone. This emulates the look of a DSLR photo with an ultra-wide aperture lens, blurring out the background.

OnePlus’s 7 Pro has one of these, but it’s only really designed for portraits and simply refuses to work if your subject isn’t at the optimum distance. The Honor 20 Pro’s will have a crack at anything, and while the results aren’t always perfect, the extra flexibility lets you take shots other phones simply won’t.

Great general image quality, all those lenses, and modes that aren’t restrictive make you feel freer as a photohrapher. It makes shooting photos more fun. That sense of fun and letting you explore the creative potential of both the hardware and software sums up the Honor 20 Pro camera pretty well.

This camera is a good time, simple as that. If you want to go further than fun, head-first into a trough of fluff, there’s the AR mode too. This lets you map 3D animal faces onto your own, and shoot videos with pre-processed filters and soundtracks that might convince your friends you’re “creative”. Or something. Blame Snapchat.

The video side of the Honor 20 Pro is a little less impressive, but still strong. You can shoot stabilised 4K at 30 frames per second, and switch between lenses for on-the-fly editing.

Any bad bits? The Honor 20 Pro often makes its photos too bright, whether you use the “AI” enhancement mode or not. You can tweak the exposure as you shoot.

The wide aperture lens can cause problems too, making street lamps flare out, laser-like, at night no matter how much you clean the lens. And the macro camera, which we’ve barely mentioned so far, is not good. The concept? Great. But the 2-megapixel sensor means you just don’t get the detail needed to make a macro image look like, well, a macro photo.

Finally, the camera housing is way too prominent. Our guess is that Honor needed to do this to fit in a 3x zoom without spending another small fortune on engineering.

Our Honor 20 Pro didn’t come with a case. If yours does, use it. We’ve already managed to scrape off some of the black paint of the housing, giving it a tatty looking shiny edge.