Notches, that great smartphone controversy of 2018, would appear to have less staying power than whoever won the last series of The X Factor.

We’ve already seen various punch holes and pop-up selfie cameras that eliminate the need for a screen-interfering cutout, but Asus has an altogether different, not to mention genuinely innovative, take with the ZenFone 6.

A dual snapper setup is located in a flippable module on the back of the phone, meaning the sensors can take up the role of both front and rear camera. At the press of the button the Flip Camera will rotate 180 degrees to face your grinning mush, tucking away again when you don’t need it.

This means the display is truly edge-to-edge, and it really is something to behold. But that’s not all that’s interesting about the latest addition to the ZenFone line.

Other headline features include an enormous 5000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 855 processor, usually found making things go fast in considerably pricier phones.

Is this the phone that finally propels the ZenFone brand into the big leagues?