Flip the 20 Lite over and you'll spot three separate lenses in its camera array - but only two of them are actually usable.

That's because Honor has added a 2MP depth-sensing sensor, which is used purely for creating fake bokeh blur when you turn on portrait mode. The effects aren't always perfect, coming undone by fine detail and loose hairs, and seeing how a lot of other phones can do just as good a job in software, it feels like adding features for the sake of it.

The second snapper is an 8MP ultra-wide, handy for squeezing even more into each photo, but you have to accept a sizeable quality hit when you do. Fine detail takes a dip, and is particularly noticeable in landscapes, so works best for middle-distance shooting.

You'll spend most of your time with the main camera, a 24MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and Honor's AI scene-recognition, which boosts saturation, contrast and sharpness depending on what you point the lens at. It's worth leaving on, as it improved most of our test photos with added clarity and more punchy colours, even if it reduces the pixel count of the final image.

Given the price, image quality really is rather good, with largely accurate exposures and realistic colour.

HDR isn't always able to cope with particularly bright or dark parts of scenes, and the 48MP Huawei P30 does a better job all-round, but that's why it costs £80 more.

Low-light shots show a lot more noise, with fewer crisp lines and a general lack of detail, though colour processing is more true-to-life than many budget phones. A dedicated night mode requires a steady hand, and is nowhere near as effective as the one found on the flagship Huawei P30, but still gives better results than the auto setting can manage.

It's the 32MP selfie camera that really stands out, capturing an impressive amount of detail in good lighting conditions and managing a largely accurate colour balance. If you snap more photos of yourself than anything else, you'll find plenty to like here.