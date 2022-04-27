Audio Pro’s Drumfire II and D-2 speakers team up to treat your ears in style

Drumfire II might sound like a gory best-selling retro shooter from the early 90s, but it is, in fact, the name of a rather swanky new speaker made by Swedish audio veteran Audio Pro.

A sequel to the award-winning Drumfire, the new second iteration shares the same split design, consisting of the gigantic Drumfire II subwoofer base and top D-2 speaker. Resembling an old-school speaker stack, you’d be half tempted to plug in a Strat and start jamming away. Instead, things are far simpler, with Bluetooth, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect taking care of your music sources.

New to the Drumfire II is the inclusion of Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Audio Pro’s own multi-room tech, letting you connect to other supported speakers for a more immersive experience. The original Drumfire’s handy preset buttons also return, and have been increased to six in total. Once configured, they can launch anything from your favourite playlists or radio stations at the touch of a button, saving you from faffing about on your phone screen to hunt down your trusty go-to tunes.

Available together or separately (for those looking for a more compact, less bassy package), both the Drumfire II (£700) and D-2 (£400) can be snapped up in Coal Black, Arctic White and Platinum Gray.