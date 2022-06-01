Klipsch Reference Premiere series speakers are back for a threequel

The Indy 500 isn’t the only thing from Indiana that carries a volume warning – it’s also the home of Klipsch. The American audio expert has been turning out speakers with enough oomph to rattle your fillings for years, and now it’s back to do it all over again with an overhauled Reference Premiere series.

Now entering its third generation, the Reference Premiere line-up consists of eleven different models. There’s the choice of four floorstanders (the Atmos-ready RP-8060FA II, the RP-8000F II, RP-6000F II and RP-5000F II), two bookshelf speakers (the RP-600M II and RP-500M II), three centre channel speakers (the RP-504C II, RP-404C II and RP-500C II) and two surround speakers (the RP-502S II and Atmos-compatible RP-500SA II).

The Reference Premiere range is a mainstay of Klipsch’s hi-fi and home theatre line-up. First revealed in the US last month, the new models are now ready to head to the homes of discerning European audiophiles. They’ll be available in a choice of ebony and walnut finishes.

Visual changes are only skin-deep, but much of the upgrade work has gone on inside each speaker cabinet. New for ’22 are the larger Tractrix horns and Linear Travel Suspension (LTS) titanium tweeters, which promise even sweeter high-frequency sounds. Klipsch’s bespoke Cerametallic woofers gain aluminium shorting rings and larger voice coils, for better power handling and distortion reduction.

Discrete wiring for Dolby Atmos height channels should also make surround installations easier, and the cabinets have gained extra internal bracing to reduce vibrations. New aluminium binding posts have been added for a cleaner connection for your speaker cables, and the floor- and shelf-standing models get cast aluminium feet.

The range starts from £549 and stretches up to £2999, although if you’re looking to break ground on an all-new surround sound setup expect to pay a sizeable amount more. All models should be available through the usual UK Hi-Fi specialists and authorised retailers.

