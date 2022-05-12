KEF’s super-slim LS60 Wireless speakers are a slick way to celebrate its 60th birthday

British audio company KEF is celebrating its 60th anniversary with more than just cake. Instead, it’s chosen to mark the occasion by launching the LS60 Wireless — a beautiful pair of floorstanding speakers that manage to cram a heck of a lot of impressive tech into a super-slim build.

Measuring in at just 13cm wide (less than the length of an iPhone 13), each tower is a work of functional art, with a bold, minimalist design that looks rather fetching in three colour options — Titanium Grey, Mineral White, and Royal Blue. But it’s what’s on their insides that’ll have audiophiles gushing.

For starters, they’re an active set, which means there’s no need for an external amplifier to clutter things up as they supply their own power. Beyond that, KEF’s gone all-out to create a seamless, streaming-centric experience, with support for Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth and DLNA, not to mention internet radio and other popular music streaming services like Tidal and Amazon Music.

And that’s all without mentioning the technical wizardry that promises to deliver exceptional sound. This includes KEF’s Single Apparent Source system which uses precise driver positioning to give the impression that lows, mids and highs are all beamed out from a single point, for pin-sharp accuracy even in larger listening areas.

Elsewhere you’ll find the smallest Uni-Q driver the company has ever made, along with clever Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT), which consists of specially designed material that can absorb soundwaves from the back of the tweeter dome to minimise distortion for a purer, more natural sound. The low end is taken care of with two pairs of Uni-Core bass drivers that are mounted back-to-back to cancel each other’s force out, saving space while cleverly eliminating pesky cabinet vibrations.

Throw in a super sturdy base and a plethora of connectivity options including HDMI eARC for TV shenanigans, optical, coaxial, analogue and RCA inputs, and you’ve got yourself a do-it-all system worthy of taking pride of place in your living room.

Available to purchase for a cool £6000 from mid-June, you can register your interest directly with KEF if you want to be notified when they’re on sale.