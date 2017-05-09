GoPro's Karma must have flown into a few mirrors as it left the factory in 2016, as a battery disconnect issue among early models led to a full product recall in November of that year.

It was a bad time for the action cam maker, but after some reworking its debut drone is back. Unfortunately for GoPro, its competitors haven’t stood still, and the likes of DJI’s Phantom 4 and Mavic Pro models have raised the affordable quadcopter stakes to new heights.

The Karma’s not a bad product by any means and has some unique talents, but I found that it struggles to match up to its rivals on several important fronts.