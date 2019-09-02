Garmin, the brand known for some of the world’s best fitness trackers for more serious sporting enthusiasts, unveiled the latest edition in its Fenix range late last week, the Fenix 6.

Taking the place of the Fenix 5 Plus, which was launched last summer, the Fenix 6 was announced fittingly on the eve of the UTMB, or Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (a pretty hair-raising event which sees thousands of crazy runners from around the world race 150KM up and down the Alps). It promises some welcome updates, such as a slimmer and lighter casing, optimised battery management and some new and improved onboard features. First things buyers should know?

It comes in three main flavours with an overwhelming number of skews, each of which are aimed at different users. So, let’s explain. There’s the bog standard Fenix 6 model which has a 47mm case and costs from £599. Then under this is the slightly more compact 6S that touts a 42mm case and slightly lower battery life. There’s also a Pro version of these models available, which adds music compatibility, maps and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Finally, there’s the more powerful 6X which has a slightly better battery alongside music, Wi-Fi, maps as standard.

And if you’re super fancy, there’s the 6X Pro Solar version; the model which boasts a super light all-titanium body and brand new Solar panels for an extra boost in battery life. Phew.

We got some hands-on time with the standard Fenix 6, albeit the Pro Sapphire model so we had access to the maps and stuff alongside a much harder-wearing, scratch resistant sapphire crystal screen. Here’s how we got on.