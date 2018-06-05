On paper, being a vampire seems rather fun.

Not only do you get supernatural strength, but you don’t have to worry about getting grey hair or wrinkled skin. But then you remember you’d never be able to enjoy the sunshine or chow down on some garlic bread ever again. The horror.

The new action RPG, Vampyr, offers a similar experience. At first, using all your vampiric powers to butcher your way through enemies provides thirst-quenching satisfaction. But then you encounter its many, many flaws.

That’s not to say Vampyr isn’t bursting with fresh ideas. It’s an incredibly ambitious title by Life is Strange developer Dontnod, but unfortunately that’s not enough to hide the foul stench of mediocrity.