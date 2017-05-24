Shoryuken. Tatsumaki Senpukyaku. Satsui No Hadou. Sounds like a sushi menu, right?

Not to fighting game fans. To us, they're the unmistakable sounds of Street Fighter. You couldn't step foot in an arcade back in the nineties without spotting one of Capcom's cabinets - usually with a line of players waiting for their turn at the joystick.

The series has morphed and evolved over the years with countless updates, spin-offs and sequels, but it was Street Fighter II that first sent it stratospheric - and now it's back.

Thank god the Nintendo Switch doesn't have a coin slot. I'd be penniless.

The Final Challengers is more than a mere HD overhaul; it takes everything that was great about the original, adds online multiplayer, and adds two new characters to keep you on your toes. Oh, and a bonkers first-person mode for when you've had enough of two dimensions.

Are you ready for all that? OK, round one. FIGHT.