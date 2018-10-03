If you’ve played a Mario Party game before, then you’ll know that they’re always stuffed to the brim with minigames of varying quality, and it’s no different with the Switch’s debut entry.

Rarely for a game on Nintendo’s hybrid console, Super Mario Party can’t be played in handheld mode. You’ll need the machine to be docked or in its tabletop form, with each player taking one Joy-Con. Some games only require button presses and the stick, while others utilise motion controls and, pleasingly, the too-often ignored HD Rumble feature.

Take Sizzling Stakes, for example. In this game you have to fry off a cubed-shaped steak, flipping the pan each time the Joy-Cons' subtle rumbling lets you know you’ve cooked a side. Much like the fishing minigame in Super Mario Odyssey, Rumble Fishing requires you to wait for the strongest feedback from the controller before yanking up your rod.

There are naturally one or two duffers in the selection, but they don’t hang around long enough to poop your party. Concentrating on the positives, I like Gridiron Gauntlet, where each player has to avoid being tackled by Chargin’ Chucks. It gets pretty hectic and, like the best party games, is something everyone will be utterly useless at after a couple of drinks.

Other personal highlights include Soak or Croak, in which you have to blast players out of a ring with a water gun, and Net Worth, a team game where flicking the Joy-Con flings fish of differing values from your net into a paddling pool. A special mention should go to Pie Hard (you can probably work that one out from the picture above), and there’s even a football game that made me wish Nintendo would get a move on and give us a new Mario Strikers for Switch.

If abandoning all dignity is what you’re after, head for the Sound Stage mode. Here, players compete in wacky, quickfire rhythm-based games in the WarioWare mould. You might be skewering fruit to the beat, or trying your very hardest to keep up with Princess Peach’s increasingly demanding disco routines as a crowd full of delirious Toads clap along. Anyone can play - anyone can look stupid.