Like I said, Splatoon 2’s basic rigmarole hasn’t changed from the first game. You play as one of the squid-human race of Inklings whose ink-swimming and shooting powers make them uniquely suited to raising technicolored hell. As ever, you’ve got a choice in your controls between motion-enabled aiming or the standard button-related rigmarole for first-person shooters. While motion controls are just as much a faff as they were on the Wii U, your more traditional control setup runs as smoothly as you could wish for. It’s all extremely easy to get a handle on and jump straight into the heat of battle in Turf Mode, a.k.a. the one where you squelch paint about for three minutes straight.

It's once you've raised your game to Level 10 status that things really get riotous. The more varied arena of Ranked Matches rotates you between the between Splat Zones (King of the Hill), Rainmaker (Capture the Flag) and Tower Control (Tug-of-War) game modes as you try and raise your grade from C- to S+. These modes were all introduced over time with the original Splatoon, so I'd expect to see this roster get expanded in a big way over the next 12 months via DLC.

So far, I’ve only really dabbled with Splatoon 2’s Turf Wars in a major way, and a lot of that time was spent with people who hadn’t yet realised that squelching their foes wasn’t going to bring them much glory. And because the game’s only chat commands are ‘This way’ and ‘Boo-yah’ there wasn't much opportunity to educate them otherwise. That should all change come Friday when the Nintendo’s free Switch Online app is released for iOS and Android, but we’ll have to wait and see.

It’ll certainly come in handy for the all-new Salmon Run mode, where you and up to three other teammates fight a horde of enemies off your small island. It’s a change to the usual Splatoon routine but one that demands cooperation to make it through the wave of foes. Otherwise, your ink-soaked demise will be swift and brutal. At least that was the case when I first tried Salmon Run and was sat in the same room as my fellow challengers.