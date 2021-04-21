Resident Evil Village puts us back in the shoes of Resident Evil 7’s Ethan Winters, whose search for his baby daughter leads him to a remote village in Eastern Europe. We didn’t expect Capcom to take inspiration from M. Night Shymalan’s The Village but it certainly seems like the clocks have turned back a couple centuries here, with next to no modern gadgetry (even saving returns to old-fashioned typewriters instead of tape recorders) while the few human locals you encounter are dressed like extras from a Victoria period drama, and they’re a feverishly devout bunch.

As large and dense as this village appears to be, don’t mistake it for Resident Evil Skyrim. Exploration still requires finding the right keys or tools - like a trust pair of bolt cutters - to access different areas, or you might enter a house only to have the door behind you jammed, forcing you to push forward.

The first-person perspective returns not to immerse you in freedom but fear, not knowing what’s around the corner, as your exploration still lures you back into dark cramped spaces where the eerie audio design has you nervously guessing what is a jump scare and what might be a genuine threat.

But as much as our early moments in the seemingly abandoned village are purely atmospheric, there are most definitely threats to watch out for. The first to cross our paths are Lycans, a sort of zombie-werewolf hybrid, capable of moving and clambering around the environments at a dangerous pace.

Fortunately, rather than running around cowering like you did for most of RE7, Ethan feels more equipped in a fight, even if it’s as simple as just being able to guard from attacks or push back enemies. These Lycans aren’t completely feral either, some watching you from a distance, some able to wield machetes while others ride on horseback, and all in deference to their hairy hammer-wielding leader, who may also be a man called Heisenberg. In fact, the whole scene gives us Bloodborne vibes, and given what a masterpiece that was, that can only be a good thing.