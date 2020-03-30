Resident Evil 3 isn’t your average remake.

Following the high bar of last year’s Resident Evil 2 (our 2019 game of the year, no less), this doesn’t just remake the original PS1 game from the ground up, but manages to take inspiration from much of the series’ history.

There’s the surprise use of live-action footage in the intro, not seen since the first game’s much lower budget efforts, a couple disarming moments in first-person that recall Resident Evil 7’s new perspective, while a more action-packed pace almost reaches the memorable heights of Resident Evil 4.

More importantly, we get to reacquaint ourselves with the series’ original leading lady Jill Valentine, who’s brought back down to earth since her last appearance in Resident Evil 5 saw her arc effectively jumping the shark.