Of course, when speaking of Kingdom Hearts, you’ve always got to start with the confusing, terrifyingly convoluted story.

The overarching Kingdom Hearts story is a daunting, often intimidating narrative that can be frustrating to parse. Square Enix is aware of this, and thus included a few prologue videos that can be viewed ahead of playing through the game, though to be frank they end up making things a bit more confusing for newcomers.

If you're a Kingdom Hearts virgin, as it were, having skipped the two previous core titles and various spinoffs, here's what you need to know coming into Kingdom Hearts 3.

The villainous Xehanort (who you'll hear a lot about) is looking to start a war to force both warriors of light and darkness against each other in a bid to reforge the original Keyblade, which will unlock Kingdom Hearts, the heart of all worlds and a source of power and wisdom that others seek for their own.

Xehanort is seeking seven beings who are pure of heart (like the Disney princesses and Kingdom Hearts mainstay Kairi) to clash with his own 13 individuals of questionable morals to bring about the war so he can claim the Keyblade and wield power over Kingdom Hearts.

With Sora's power having been drained at the beginning of Kingdom Hearts 3, he and companions Donald and Goofy must travel throughout various worlds to corral the Guardians of Light to combat Xehanort and clean his clock once and for all.

Of course, that's the gist of it – there are many, many moving parts to keep in mind, and you'll still be extremely confused, even if you've played through the previous games at certain points because Kingdom Hearts as a whole can be needlessly obtuse.

Here's the good news, though: none of it really matters. Kingdom Hearts 3 is a perfectly enjoyable adventure even if you have no clue who anyone is, why you're on this journey to begin with, or care about the characters you meet on your way to the end.

It'll emotionally resonate with you more if you're deeply entrenched within the lore, of course, but this game is more about the journey than the destination.

If you've ever had even a passing interest in Disney franchises or Final Fantasy-related concepts, you have reason enough to play this game, even as a total newcomer.

This quest will take Sora and company throughout several Disney-inspired worlds, such as Frozen's Arendelle, Big Hero 6's San Fransokyo, and Toy Story's Toy Box, each with their own miniature storylines and missions to fulfill based on the source material’s storylines and characters.

There's even a Pirates of the Caribbean world to explore, which is stunningly lifelike in execution.

There are also areas players have been before, like the animated Hercules film's Olympus, but for the most part these new areas offer great reasons for even veterans to get excited, since many of the Disney characters represented in Kingdom Hearts 3 have never been seen in the games before.