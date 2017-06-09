Medium format. That’s the stuffy, studio-centric camera tech that costs tens of thousands of pounds, right?

Not any more. The GFX 50S is unique; a professional-grade camera that’s as comfortable in the studio as it is in the wilderness.

There are few questions you need to ask yourself before buying one. Most obviously, can I afford to spend £6,000 on a camera and at least £1,350 on a lens? But also, how vital is detail to your photography? How many megapixels do you need? And how much sharpness can you handle?

Because this is a camera that, thanks to its giant 51MP medium format sensor, is a dream tool for any serious photographer who wants to capture the world around them in finer detail.

Yes, it’s frighteningly expensive, and yes, it might initially feel a little unusual for those more used to DSLRs and compact system cameras. But it produces astoundingly detailed photographs, and does so in a surprisingly user-friendly package.

Full-frame photographers watch out - there’s a new high-end champion to get jealous over...