One of the key differences between the A6300 and A6500 is how much better equipped the latter is when dealing with sports and action photography.

Importing the same impressive 425-point phase detect, 169-point contrast detect AF system from the a6300 and combining with it a new fast frame rate of 11fps gives you a heavyweight contender when it comes to photographing moving subjects.

If you don’t happen to be a professional sports photographer, it’s also useful for a smattering of other subjects, such as wildlife, or even just kids and dogs which tend to dart about a lot.

If you invest in some lengthy telephoto lenses, this is a camera that should be very appealing to sports and wildlife photographers, although I can’t help but feel that sticking a huge lens on the a6500 will make it more than a little unbalanced.

Ostensibly, the a6500 is a stills camera, but there are a few features which make it pretty appealing to videographers - not least the 4K video recording it's capable of. You’ve also got video-centric features such as full pixel readout and a microphone socket. There’s no headphone port though, which is a shame. As well as 4K, there’s Full HD, which facilitates both super slow and super quick motion recording - if you want to know exactly what your golf swing looks like, now’s your chance.

So are there any downsides? Battery life is a big problem for the a6500, and is a real drawback on what is otherwise is an extremely high-functioning camera. There’s less than 350 shots per charge, which could leave you in a pickle if you’re even a slightly heavy shooter. You’ll definitely want to invest in at least one spare battery to make sure you never run out of juice.