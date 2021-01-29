WTF is Xiaomi Mi Air Charge technology?

How excited can somebody reasonably get when discussing wireless charging? The answer has probably eluded experts since the days of Nikola Tesla (mainly because wireless charging didn't exist until very recently), but we have a hunch we're about to find out.

You see, Xiaomi has just unveiled a brand new slice of charging tech that feels legitimately sci-fi, and might actually revolutionise how we refuel our gadgets.

It's called Mi Air Charge technology, and it's about to blow your puny mind.