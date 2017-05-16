WTF is... HTC Liquid Surface?

Get ready to hear the words "liquid surface" thrown around a whole lot.

HTC just pulled back the curtain on the U11, the flagship phone set to replace last year's HTC 10. Only metal isn't the name of the game any more - it's glass.

But not just any glass. HTC calls it Liquid Surface, but what the heck does that mean? It it just marketing gumph, or is there something to it?

And more importantly, is it enough to make you want one? Here's everything you need to know.