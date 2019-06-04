WTF is going on with iTunes?

Rumours of the demise of iTunes had been circulating for a while before Apple took a knife to it onstage at WWDC yesterday.

But rather than mortally wounding the long-serving software, Tim Cook and co have sliced it up into its constituent parts. All the iTunes functionality remains, you just need to look elsewhere to find it. Considering how confusing it had become, that’s probably no bad thing.

What does that mean for your painstakingly curated MP3 collection? Or if you're a Windows user? Read on to have all your questions answered.