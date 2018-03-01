WTF is Android Go?

This being Android, Google apps are the first to be optimised for Go.

Files Go is a new app from Google that lets you quickly find files and delete any unwanted content. It should help free up space on your phone.

Google Go brings together some of the most-used Google features, like web search, voice search, GIF search and image search, YouTube, Google Weather, Google Translate and Google Maps.

Google Assistant Go is a stripped-back version of Assistant, Google’s voice-activated, AI-powered personal assistant. It can still answer your questions, set timers for you and – yes – crack awful jokes, but now on phones with 1GB of memory or less.

These apps are likely to lack some features found on their full-fat Android equivalents. We’ll have to wait for a full review to see which.

The full versions of Gboard and the Chrome web browser also come pre-installed. Gboard is Google’s take on a keyboard, with autocorrect, voice typing, GIFs, emoji and 220 languages to choose from.

Chrome has all the usual bells and whistles, including a data saver which limits background data use, reducing usage by up to 60 per cent. Which should save you a pretty penny on your mobile bills.

Google also recommends certain third-party apps as being suitable for Android Go. You can see which by visiting the Google Play app store on your device.