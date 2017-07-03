Why Dolby Atmos is about to make your TV better than ever

If you want to experience full Dolby Atmos in all of its wonder, the cinema is undoubtedly the place to go, and you can find your nearest with Dolby's Atmos cinema tracker.

At home, unless you’re the lucky owner of a mansion and full-sized cinema room, 64 speakers is going to be a bit of a squeeze in your lounge. Fortunately, it’s been scaled down for home use, adding either an extra two, or an extra four speakers to the biggest traditional setup.

For the best results, these additional speakers are placed in your ceiling, but not everyone wants to go tearing down their house to upgrade their sound system. Instead, you can invest in upwards firing speakers (such as Onkyo’s SKH-410 or the KEF R50) that sit on top of your traditional surround speakers and bounce sound off the ceiling to create a similar effect.

You’ll also require a Dolby Atmos-capable home cinema amplifier to control the sound, which the likes of Sony, Onkyo, Pioneer and Yamaha offer in their entry-level receivers.

Not wanting to go full amp and speakers? Atmos is also being built into soundbars, which instead use carefully placed drivers to aim the sound around your room. Take a look at the Sony HT-ST5000, Yamaha YSP5600, Samsung HW-K950 or LG SJ9 for inspiration, but don’t expect much change (if any) from about £1200.