What is ray tracing? The gaming tech explained

What is ray tracing?

In essence, ray tracing is a rendering technique that simulates real world lighting. The process generates an image by tracing a path of light from an imaginary eye to every surface or object in the scene. An algorithm then works out how visible light would behave when it hits each one, based on what they’re made of and how many light sources there are available. A reflective surface will usually bounce varying amounts of light onto other objects around them, with anything blocking the path of that light creating dynamic shadows.

Ray tracing not only allows for far more realistic-looking scenes, but it’s not just for the sake of eye candy. A change in lighting could give away an opponent sneaking up on you in an FPS, or give away a hidden clue.

How does it work?

In the olden days – pre-2019, to be precise – graphics cards generated visuals through a process called rasterisation. This would translate 3D graphics into pixels that we see on our screens. Shaders would then apply lighting. Ray tracing does things differently. It’s essentially an algorithm that simulates the physical behaviour of light. It mimics how natural light bends, reflects and shimmers off surfaces more accurately than anything we’ve seen in gaming.