Ultimate Setup: the best Nintendo Switch accessories

Nintendo's new Switch is an all-in-one console, delivering both home and handheld experiences with a single device – but that doesn't mean it has absolutely everything you need right inside the box.
As with any other console, the Switch is lacking a couple of key accessories that can help boost your fun and ensure you can download and carry plenty of games. And those little Joy-Con controller nubs might not be the best way to play all of the biggest games, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Snagging a Switch soon? Here's everything else you shoud add to your basket.
SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC card (£37)
Like the Wii U before it, the Switch doesn't come with a lot of built-in storage space for downloadable games. In fact, it has just 32GB of space, and only 25.9GB of that is available for game storage. Zelda alone takes up 13.4GB if you grab it from the eShop, leaving enough for… what, one or two more games? That's simply will not do!
Luckily, the Switch can handle microSD cards to expand your storage. The sweet spot for both space and price seems to be the 128GB card, and SanDisk's microSDXC card sells for about £37 on Amazon as of this writing.
That'll give you enough space to store several large games, or potentially dozens of indies and Virtual Console releases, so you won't have to constantly delete and redownload games. It's pretty essential.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (£65)
The Joy-Con controllers are incredibly clever and versatile, clipping onto the screen when playing portably, acting as two separate controllers for impromptu multiplayer, or slotting into the Joy-Con Grip for a more traditional controller-like experience - but the Joy-Con buttons and sticks are shrunken compared to typical home gamepads, making it quite unsatisfying for a hardcore TV-based gaming session.
Instead, you'll want to wield the official Pro controller, which is definitely rather expensive at £65 but well worth it to enjoy Zelda in comfort. It's essentially an Xbox One S controller with Switch branding and translucent plastic, and it claims a 40-hour charge from its built-in battery. If you plan to play on your TV a lot, consider it a necessary added expense.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Grip (£28)
On the other hand, if you'd rather not shell out for an entire extra controller, maybe the Joy-Con Charging Grip will be of more use. It functions similarly to the basic Grip that comes with the console, attaching your Joy-Cons to a central unit, but comes with one big perk.
And that is the built-in battery pack, which charges the Joy-Cons and ensures that you don't have to worry about them going dead during play. It also uses translucent plastic instead of the solid black, but otherwise, the two Grips look identical. This one's a good middle ground for having a home controller without depleting your Joy-Cons' charges.
PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag (£25)
If you're actually planning on hauling the Switch around with you, then you'll surely want to keep it protected – that bright, 6.2in display isn't going to look so great with scratches and scuffs all over it. Luckily, some solid-looking cases don't cost a lot of money.
We're partial to PowerA’s officially-licensed option, which can carry the entire Switch system wherever you’re going. There’s a removable sleeve for the Switch by itself in handheld mode, keeping it protected without the added bulk, while the main messenger sack has slots for all sorts.
There’s padding to keep all of your Ninty bits safely protected, while the individual compartments for the dock, cables and Switch are a boon for organised movers. There’s no game storage, mind, so if you want to bring all of your cartridges along then you’ll need a separate sleeve.