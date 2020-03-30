The original iPad was designed to sit in a space between smartphones and laptops. But quality software and the desirability of Apple’s tablets resulted in many people wanting to replace their laptop with an iPad.

The snag is typing on glass isn’t much fun. Fortunately, Apple and enterprising third-parties recognise this, and provide cases and other solutions to temporarily transform your tablet into something akin to a MacBook.

This round-up examines several options — and then goes a step further by exploring how to make your iPad ape a desktop computer.

Note: laptop-style cases and solutions can be augmented with a separate mouse or trackpad, if you use iPadOS 13.4’s cursor functionality.