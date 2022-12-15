These are the most common questions people asked Amazon’s Alexa in 2022

Just like Spotify Wrapped, there’s always more stats on what we’ve been consuming on the internet this year and Amazon has put together the below list of Alexa’s most-asked questions in the UK this year. There are some interesting anomalies – are Alexa users really that interested in how tall people are? – while some categories are very logical, such as people asking for a pancake recipe.

And the list of music artists is a combo of the most popular new music in combination with some of the most famous of all time (which are probably the first things people are thinking of). Surely some of the recent World Cup results would now feature in the top sport list, too.

You can see the full list of the most asked questions of Alexa in the UK for 2022 below.

Most played Alexa responses

“Alexa, Thank you” “Alexa, good night” “Alexa, hello” “Alexa, good morning” “Alexa, I love you” “Alexa, how are you?” “Alexa, sing me a song” “Alexa, you’re the best” “Alexa, what’s your name?” “Alexa, goodbye”

Most requested songs sung by Alexa

“Alexa, sing Happy Birthday” “Alexa, beatbox” “Alexa, sing a song about dogs” “Alexa, aing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” “Alexa, sing the alphabet” “Alexa, sing Baa Baa Black Sheep” “Alexa, do the Easter rap” “Alexa, sing Baby Shark” “Alexa, do the fart rap” “Alexa, sing a song about cats”

Music

Top Artists

Ed Sheeran George Ezra Elvis Presley Elton John Adele Disney Harry Styles Queen Taylor Swift The Beatles

Top Songs

Bad Habits (Ed Sheeran) As It Was (Harry Styles) Shivers (Ed Sheeran) We Don’t Talk About Bruno (Encanto) Peru (Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran) Green Green Grass (George Ezra) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) (Kate Bush) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) (Elton John, Dua Lipa) Heat Waves (Glass Animals) Where Are You Now (Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott)

Top Albums

Encanto (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) ‘=’ (Ed Sheeran) ÷ (Deluxe) (Ed Sheeran) Harry’s House (Harry Styles) Elvis 30 #1 Hits (Elvis Presley) Gold Rush Kid (George Ezra) The Platinum Collection (Queen) 30 (Adele) Staying at Tamara’s (George Ezra) Sing and Learn, Vol. 1 (A Collection of Nursery Rhymes to Help Little Ones Learn and Develop)

Recipes

Pancakes Yorkshire Pudding Chili Con Carne Banana Bread Granny’s Victoria Sponge Cheese Sauce Waffles Fruit Scones Apple Crumble Scrambled Eggs

Sport

“Alexa, what’s the Liverpool score?” “Alexa, when does the World Cup start?” “Alexa, what’s the Rangers score? “Alexa, what’s the Arsenal score?” “Alexa, what’s the Man City score?” “Alexa, what’s the Chelsea score?” “Alexa, who is the best footballer in the world?” “Alexa, when is the Grand National?” “Alexa, when does Wimbledon start?” “Alexa, where is the Champions League final?”

People

Height

“Alexa, how tall is Jack Harlow?” “Alexa, how tall is Rishi Sunak?” “Alexa, how tall is Tom Cruise?” “Alexa, how tall is Prince William?” “Alexa, how tall is Billie Eilish?” “Alexa, how tall is Peter Crouch?” “Alexa, how tall is King Charles?” “Alexa, how tall is the Queen?” “Alexa, how tall is Kevin Hart?” “Alexa, how tall is Liz Truss?”

Ages

“Alexa, how old is Diana Ross?” “Alexa, how old is the Queen?” “Alexa, how old is King Charles?” “Alexa, how old is Prince William?” “Alexa, how old is Tom Cruise?” “Alexa, how old is Princess Anne?” “Alexa, how old is David Attenborough?” “Alexa, how old is Rod Stewart?” “Alexa, how old is Boy George?” “Alexa, how old is Vladimir Putin?”

Net worth

“Alexa, what is Elon Musk’s net worth?” “Alexa, what is Lewis Hamilton’s net worth?” “Alexa, what is Paul McCartney’s net worth?” “Alexa, what is Johnny Depp’s net worth?” “Alexa, what us Ed Sheeran’s net worth?” “Alexa, what is Jeff Bezos’ net worth?” “Alexa, what is Ronnie O’Sullivan’s net worth?” “Alexa, what is Boris Johnson’s net worth?” “Alexa, what is Gordon Ramsay’s net worth?” “Alexa, what is Roman Abramovich’s net worth?”

Spouses

“Alexa, who is Liz Truss married to?” “Alexa, who is Vladimir Putin married to?” “Alexa, who is Claudia Winkleman married to?” “Alexa, who is Ronnie O’Sullivan married to?” “Alexa, who is Princess Ann married to?” “Alexa, who is Joanna Lumley married to?” “Alexa, who is Prince William married to?” “Alexa, who is Ariana Grande married to?” “Alexa, who is Beyonce married to?” “Alexa, who is Ed Sheeran married to?”

All of the above is based on UK customers’ interactions with Alexa from December 2021 – December 2022