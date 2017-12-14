These are officially the 20 best smartphones of 2017

2017 has been a vintage year for smartphones - but which one is officially the best?

We've got our own opinion, obviously, and duly awarded the Samsung Galaxy S8 the accolade of Smartphone of the Year in our 2017 Stuff Gadget Awards. But that award was handed out before the release of the Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL, Apple iPhone X, Huawei Mate 10 Pro and OnePlus 5T (curses on those pesky manufacturers releasing new phones so late in the year). And while we're pretty certain that we're the best tech site in the world, we do accept that other ones exist too.

So, in order to bring you the definitive result, we selected 20 of the best phones released this year, compared their review scores across 10 of the biggest tech websites, then worked out each handset's average rating out of five.

Will Samsung's Galaxy S8 top the pile again - or will Apple's pricey iPhone X prove more popular? Will the Pixel 2 or OnePlus 5T make a late burst for the title? And where do LG, HTC and Sony feature? Read on to find out.